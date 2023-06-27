Heart Attack: जिंदगीभर में कितनी बार आ आ सकता है हार्ट अटैक? पहले ही पहचान लें इसके लक्षण
लाइफस्टाइल

Heart Attack: जिंदगीभर में कितनी बार आ आ सकता है हार्ट अटैक? पहले ही पहचान लें इसके लक्षण

Heart Attack Risk: दिल की सेहत का ख्याल रखना बेहद जरूरी है, क्योंकि अगर इस ऑर्गन को कुछ हो गया तो हमारी जिंदगी पर खतरा पैदा हो सकता है, आइए जानते हैं कि हमें हार्ट अटैक का रिस्क कितना ज्यादा हो सकता है. 

Jun 27, 2023

How Many Times Heart Attack May Occurs: दिल हमारे शरीर का एक बेहद अहम अंग है, अगर जिंदगी को लंबे वक्त तक बरकरार रखना है, तो इसका सही तरीके से और लगातार काम करना जरूरी है. आमतौर पर अनहेल्दी डाइट, गड़बड़ लाइफ स्टाइल, मोटापा, हाई कोलेस्ट्रॉल, हाई ब्लड प्रेशर के कारण किसी इंसान को दिल का दौरा पड़ता है. जिसके वजह से उसकी जान भी जा सकती है. लेकिन एक सवाल कई लोगों के मन में उठता है कि किसी शख्स को पूरी जिंदगी में कितनी बार हार्ट अटैक आ सकता है. आइए हम आपके इस सवाल का जवाब देते हैं.

