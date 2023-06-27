White Hair: कम उम्र में सफेद बाल हैं टेंशन की वजह, इस होममेड हेयर डाई से कर लें दोस्ती
White Hair: कम उम्र में सफेद बाल हैं टेंशन की वजह, इस होममेड हेयर डाई से कर लें दोस्ती

White Hair Problem: जब यंग एज में बाल सफेद होने लगें तो टेंशन बढ़ने लगती है, आप केमिकल युक्त महंगे प्रोडक्ट की जगह घर में तैयार की गई नेचुरल हेयर डाई का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं.

White Hair: कम उम्र में सफेद बाल हैं टेंशन की वजह, इस होममेड हेयर डाई से कर लें दोस्ती

How to Prevent Premature White Hair: बढ़ते प्रदूषण और अनहेल्दी लाइफस्टाइल का सबसे जल्दी और बुरा असर बालों पर दिखना शुरू होता है. जिसके कारण 25 की उम्र में ही सफेद बालों की समस्या हो जाती है और हेयर फॉल होने लगता है. सफेद बालों को छिपाने के लिए लोग हेयर डाई लगाते हैं, लेकिन इनमें मौजूद कैमिकल बालों को नुकसान पहुंचाता है. दरअसल, आपको घर पर बनी नैचुरल हेयर डाई का इस्तेमाल करना चाहिए. जिससे ना सिर्फ सफेद बालों को काला बनाया जा सकता है, बल्कि बाल मजबूत और लंबे भी बनते हैं.

