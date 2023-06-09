Vitamin B12 को सोख लेंगे 3 तरह के फूड्स, शरीर हो जाएगा पूरी तरह कमजोर
topStories1hindi1731009
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Vitamin B12 को सोख लेंगे 3 तरह के फूड्स, शरीर हो जाएगा पूरी तरह कमजोर

Vitamin B12 Importance: विटामिन बी12 की अहमियत तब पता चलती है जब शरीर में इस अहम पोषक तत्व की कमी हो जाए, कई बार ऐसा जरूरी फूड्स न खाने के कारण होता है, तो कभी-कभी हमारी गलत आदतें जिम्मेदार होती हैं.

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

Trending Photos

Vitamin B12 को सोख लेंगे 3 तरह के फूड्स, शरीर हो जाएगा पूरी तरह कमजोर

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: बी12 एक वॉटर सॉल्युबल विटामिन है, ये खून, नसों और शरीर की मजबूती के लिए बेहद जरूरी है, अगर बॉडी में इस न्यूट्रिएंट की डेफिशिएंसी हो जाए तो जबरदस्त कमजोरी हो सकती है. यही वजह है कि ज्यादातर हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट इस पोषक तत्व वाले फूड्स के सेवन की सलाह देते हैं, लेकिन कुछ लोग ऐसी हरकतें करते हैं जिसके कारण विटामिन बी12 बेस्ड फूड्स खाना भी बर्बाद हो जाता है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट