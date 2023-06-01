Toothbrush Expiry: कितने दिनों बाद बदल देना चाहिए टूथ ब्रश? क्या जानते हैं आप, दांतों की सेहत के लिए है बेहद जरूरी
Toothbrush Expiry: कितने दिनों बाद बदल देना चाहिए टूथ ब्रश? क्या जानते हैं आप, दांतों की सेहत के लिए है बेहद जरूरी

Toothbrush Expiry Date: दांतों की सफाई के लिए रोजाना 2 बार टूथब्रश करना जरूरी होता है, लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि प्रत्येक वस्तु की तरह टूथब्रश की भी अपनी एक्सपायरी डेट होती है. इस डेट को पूरा करते ही उसे तुरंत बदल देना चाहिए. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 04:05 AM IST

Toothbrush Expiry: कितने दिनों बाद बदल देना चाहिए टूथ ब्रश? क्या जानते हैं आप, दांतों की सेहत के लिए है बेहद जरूरी

When to Change Toothbrush: दांतों और मसूढों की अच्छी सेहत के लिए रोजाना 2 वक्त टूथ ब्रश करना अच्छा माना जाता है. ऐसा करने से न केवल मुंह मे मौजूद बैक्टीरिया दूर हो जाते हैं बल्कि दांत भी मजबूत होते हैं. इसके लिए लोग अपने बजट के अनुसार टूथब्रश खरीदते हैं और उसे लगातार यूज करते चले जाते हैं. यहां तक कि उसके रेशे घिस जाने पर भी लोग उसी को दांतों में रगड़ते रहते हैं. अधिकतर लोगों को इस बात की जानकारी ही नहीं है कि टूथब्रश को कितने दिनों बाद बदल देना चाहिए. आज हम इस बारे में आपको डिटेल में जानकारी देंगे और बताएंगे कि टूथब्रश को कितने समय बाद बदल देना चाहिए. 

