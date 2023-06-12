Anti Aging Drinks: चेहरे पर दिख रहा बढ़ती उम्र का असर? ये हेल्दी जूस पीने से जवां हो जाएगी स्किन
topStories1hindi1734312
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Anti Aging Drinks: चेहरे पर दिख रहा बढ़ती उम्र का असर? ये हेल्दी जूस पीने से जवां हो जाएगी स्किन

Premature Aging Diet: हम में शायद कोई भी ऐसा नहीं होगा जो कम उम्र में ही बूढ़ा दिखना चाहता हो, ऐसे में कुछ फ्रूट और सब्जियों का जूस पीकर उम्र के असर को कम किया जा सकता है.

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

Trending Photos

Anti Aging Drinks: चेहरे पर दिख रहा बढ़ती उम्र का असर? ये हेल्दी जूस पीने से जवां हो जाएगी स्किन

Anti Aging Juice: भागदौड़ भरी जिंदगी और अनहेल्दी फूड हैबिट्स की वजह से हम अक्सर टेंशन के शिकार हो जाते हैं, जिसका असर हमारे चेहरे पर दिखने लगता है. शरीर में न्यूट्रिएंट्स की कमी और प्रदूषण की वजह से भी फेस पर बुढ़ापा जल्दी नजर आ जाता है. ऐसे में आपको अपने त्वचा की भरपूर देखभाल करनी होगी और डेली डाइट का खास ख्याल रखना होगा, तभी एंटी एजिंग प्रोसेस तेज हो पाएगी. आइए जानते हैं उन जूस के बारे में जिसे पीने से चेहरा फिर से जवां हो जाएगा

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Madhu Mantena
प्रोड्यूसर मधु मेंटाना ने इरा त्रिवेदी से की शादी, पहले पोस्ट में लिखा- अब हुआ पूरा
Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: दोबारा शादी करने के बाद एक्स वाइफ मसाबा के लिए ये क्या कह गए मधु मेंटाना, 'गदर' ने तोड़ा शाहरुख खान का रिकॉर्ड
Government scheme
ये वेबसाइट है पूरा सरकारी दफ्तर! मिनटों में हो जाएगा आपका हर जरूरी काम
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Anil Ambani
Reliance के इस शेयर ने निवेशकों को कर दिया कंगाल, 255 से 15 रुपये पर आया Stock
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा