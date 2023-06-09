Face Steaming: चेहरे पर भांप लेना क्यों है फायदेमंद? जानिए इसके पीछे के वैज्ञानिक कारण
Face Steaming: चेहरे पर भांप लेना क्यों है फायदेमंद? जानिए इसके पीछे के वैज्ञानिक कारण

Face Steaming Benefits: आम लोगों से लेकर सेलिब्रिटीज तक फेस स्टीमिंग का सहारा लेते हैं, लेकिन कभी आपने सोचा है ऐसा क्यों किया जाता है, ये चेहरे के लिए आखिर क्यों फायदेमंद है.

Face Steaming: चेहरे पर भांप लेना क्यों है फायदेमंद? जानिए इसके पीछे के वैज्ञानिक कारण

Why Face Steaming is Beneficial For Skin: आपने अक्सर देखा होगा कि पार्लर या घर में कुछ लोग सिर पर तौलिया रखकर गर्म पानी का भाप लेते हैं, लेकिन क्या कभी सोचा है कि आखिर ऐसा क्यों किया जाता है, तो चलिए हम आपके इस सवाल का जवाब देते है. स्टीम लेते वक्त कुछ लोग गर्म पानी में नीम, नमक और नींबू जैसे चीजें मिलाते है. जाहिर सी बात है इसके पीछे स्किन से जुड़े कुछ राज होंगे जो आपके सामने अब तक नहीं आ पाएं हैं. आइए आज हम इसी रहस्य से पर्दा उठाने जा रहे हैं.

