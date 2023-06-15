CA की परीक्षा में हुए फेल, IAS बनने का भी छोड़ा सपना, पर आज चाय बेचकर कमाते हैं सालाना 150 करोड़ रुपये
topStories1hindi1738733
Hindi Newsनौकरी

CA की परीक्षा में हुए फेल, IAS बनने का भी छोड़ा सपना, पर आज चाय बेचकर कमाते हैं सालाना 150 करोड़ रुपये

Anubhav Dubey Success Story: एक समय था जब कम बजट होने के कारण अनुभव के पास अपने आउटलेट का प्रचार करने के लिए बैनर छापने के भी पैसे नहीं थे, लेकिन आज समय ऐसा है कि वे सालाना 150 करोड़ रुपये कमाते हैं.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

Trending Photos

CA की परीक्षा में हुए फेल, IAS बनने का भी छोड़ा सपना, पर आज चाय बेचकर कमाते हैं सालाना 150 करोड़ रुपये

Anubhav Dubey Success Story: चाय निस्संदेह भारत में सबसे लोकप्रिय पेय पदार्थों में से एक है. भारत में तो चाय के एक से बढ़कर एक दिवाने मिल जाएंगे. कुछ लोग तो ऐसे हैं, जो भयंकर गर्मी में भी चाय पीने का शौक रखते हैं. यहीं कारण है कि हमारे में देश में कई लोग केवल चाय बेचकर ही करोड़पति बन गए हैं. आज हम आपको ऐसे ही दो दोस्तों अनुभव दुबे और आनंद नायक की सफलता की कहानी सुनाएंगे, जिन्होंने महज 23 साल की उम्र में ही चाय बेचकर 150 करोड़ रुपये के टर्नओवर वाली कंपनी खड़ी डाली.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
NEET UG 2023
प्रभजन जे और बोरा वरुण चक्रवर्ती बने ऑल इंडिया NEET टॉपर, जानें इनकी सफलता का राज
sapna choudhary
नाक पर नखरा, नैनों में शरारत; सपना ने एक ही झटके में दिखा डाले जलवे हजार