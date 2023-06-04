IAS Success Story: असफलता को ही बना लिया सफलता का रास्ता और बन गईं आईएएस, पढ़िए महिला अफसर की पूरी कहानी
topStories1hindi1723910
Hindi Newsनौकरी

IAS Success Story: असफलता को ही बना लिया सफलता का रास्ता और बन गईं आईएएस, पढ़िए महिला अफसर की पूरी कहानी

IAS Abhilasha Sharma Success Story: अभिलाषा ने कहा कि अखबार पढ़ने को डेली लाइफ का हिस्सा बनाने से करंट अफेयर्स की तैयारी में मदद मिल सकती है और युवाओं को सलाह दी कि वे बेसिक क्लियर करने के लिए एनसीईआरटी की किताबें पढ़ें.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 02:18 PM IST

Trending Photos

IAS Success Story: असफलता को ही बना लिया सफलता का रास्ता और बन गईं आईएएस, पढ़िए महिला अफसर की पूरी कहानी

IAS Abhilasha Sharma Success Mantra: कहते हैं हमेशा बड़े सपने देखो, लेकिन जो हमारे सपनों को पूरा करता है वह हमारा दृढ़ संकल्प है. और इसका एक सटीक उदाहरण हमारे पास आईएएस अभिलाषा शर्मा की कहानी में है. आईएएस बनने के सफर में उन्होंने बहुत संघर्ष किया लेकिन आखिरकार अपनी मेहनत और दृढ़ संकल्प से सफलता हासिल करने में सफल रहीं. हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू में अभिलाषा ने आईएएस बनने के अपने सफर की जर्नी को शेयर किया और बताया कि किस तरह उनकी असफलता ने उन्हें सफलता की राह पर अग्रसर किया.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Ashok Gehlot
CM अशोक गहलोत को किस बात पर आया इतना गुस्सा कि फेंक दिया माइक, जानें पूरा मामला?