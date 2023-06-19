Job Interview Tips: इंटरव्यू के दौरान इन बातों का रख लें ख्याल, बढ़ जाएगी जॉब मिलने की गारंटी
topStories1hindi1744111
Hindi Newsनौकरी

Job Interview Tips: इंटरव्यू के दौरान इन बातों का रख लें ख्याल, बढ़ जाएगी जॉब मिलने की गारंटी

Interview Tips: ज्यादातर लोग इस समय नई नौकरी ढूंढने में लगे होंगे. हालांकि, नई जॉब हासिल करना इतना आसान नहीं है, लेकिन इंटरव्यू के दौरान आप कुछ बातों का ध्यान रखेंगे तो आपका सिलेक्शन पक्का है. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

Trending Photos

Job Interview Tips: इंटरव्यू के दौरान इन बातों का रख लें ख्याल, बढ़ जाएगी जॉब मिलने की गारंटी

Job Interview Tips: आजकल हर फील्ड में आपको तगड़ा कॉम्पीटिशन देखने को मिल जाएगा. ऐसे में प्राइवेट सेक्टरों में भी करियर में ग्रोथ हासिल करना और बढ़िया नकरी पासा बहुत आसान नहीं है. हालांकि, दिक्कतें कितनी भी हो, लेकिन करियर में आगे तो हर कोई बढ़ना चाहता है. अगर आप भी अपनी करेंट जॉब प्रोफाइल से खुश नहीं हैं तो नई नौकरी की तलाश में है तो ये रहे आपके लिए कुछ जरूरी इंटरव्यू टिप्स. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच