Career: केंद्रीय विद्यालय और नवोदय स्कूल में पाना है टीचर की जॉब? यहां जान लीजिए पूरी भर्ती प्रक्रिया
topStories1hindi1725359
Hindi Newsनौकरी

Career: केंद्रीय विद्यालय और नवोदय स्कूल में पाना है टीचर की जॉब? यहां जान लीजिए पूरी भर्ती प्रक्रिया

Teacher Jobs In KVS And NVS: राज्यों के प्रायमरी स्कूलों में टीचर बनने के लिए संबंधित राज्यों की टीईटी की परीक्षा पास करनी होती है, लेकिन आज हम यहां आपको बता रहे हैं कि कैसे आप नवोदय और केंद्रीय विद्यालय में टीचर बन सकते हैं. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

Trending Photos

Career: केंद्रीय विद्यालय और नवोदय स्कूल में पाना है टीचर की जॉब? यहां जान लीजिए पूरी भर्ती प्रक्रिया

How to Get Teacher Jobs In KVS And NVS: बहुत सारे युवाओं को टीचिंग फील्ड में बहुत दिलचस्पी होती है. वे पढ़-लिख कर इसी क्षेत्र में करियर बनाना चाहते हैं, लेकिन बहुत से युवाओं को सही समय पर उचित मार्गदर्शन नहीं मिल पाता है, जिसके कारण वे किसी प्राइवेट स्कूल में जॉब करने तक ही सीमित रह जाते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

breaking news
Live Breaking News: एयरपोर्ट पर रोके गए CM ममता के भतीजे अभिषेक बनर्जी, परिवार के साथ जा रहे थे दुबई
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
Odisha railway accident
Train Accident: जो बाइडेन बोले - ‘अमेरिका के लोग भारतीयों के साथ इस दुख में शामिल'
Ashok Gehlot
CM अशोक गहलोत को किस बात पर आया इतना गुस्सा कि फेंक दिया माइक, जानें पूरा मामला?
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह