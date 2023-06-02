IBPS RRB Notification 2023 OUT: बैंक PO और क्लर्क समेत इन पदों पर होनी है भर्ती, नोटिफिकेशन जारी
IBPS RRB 2023 Application Fee: देश भर में  क्षेत्रीय ग्रामीण बैंकों के लिए कार्यालय सहायक (क्लर्क), अधिकारी स्केल- I / पीओ (सहायक प्रबंधक) और अधिकारी स्केल 2 (प्रबंधक) और कार्यालय स्केल 3 (वरिष्ठ प्रबंधक) के पद के लिए लगभग 8600 वैकेंसी भरी जाएंगी. 

IBPS RRB Notification 2023: आईबीपीएस (बैंकिंग कार्मिक चयन संस्थान) ने ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है और साल 2023 के लिए आईबीपीएस क्लर्क पीओ परीक्षा के लिए नोटिफिकेशन बैंक की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट (ibps.in) पर सीआरपी आरआरबी-XII जारी कर दिया है. पात्र और इच्छुक उम्मीदवार बैंक की वेबसाइट पर 01 जून से 21 जून 2023 तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं.

