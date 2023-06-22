UPSC की तैयारी में बिक गई घर की सारी संपत्ति, पिता को चलाना पड़ा रिक्शा, पर बेटे ने IAS बन दिलाया बंगला
topStories1hindi1748999
Hindi Newsनौकरी

UPSC की तैयारी में बिक गई घर की सारी संपत्ति, पिता को चलाना पड़ा रिक्शा, पर बेटे ने IAS बन दिलाया बंगला

IAS Govind Jaiswal Success Story: आईएएस गोविंद जयसवाल की यूपीएससी की तैयारी के लिए उनके पिता ने घर की सारी संपत्ति बेच दी थी और खुद रिक्शा चलाने लग गए थे.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

Trending Photos

UPSC की तैयारी में बिक गई घर की सारी संपत्ति, पिता को चलाना पड़ा रिक्शा, पर बेटे ने IAS बन दिलाया बंगला

IAS Govind Jaiswal Success Story: हम सभी जानते हैं कि हर साल लाखों उम्मीदवार यूपीएससी की सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में बैठते हैं. लेकिन उसमें से कुछ उम्मीदवार ही इस परीक्षा में सफलता हासिल कर पाते हैं. ऐसे में आज हम आपको एक ऐसे ही उम्मीदवार आईएएस गोविंद जयसवाल की सफलता भरी कहानी के बारे में बताएंगे, जिनकी यूपीएससी की तैयारी के लिए उनके पिता को घर की सारी संपत्ति बेचनी पड़ी थी. नौबत ऐसी आ गई थी कि उनके पिता को रिक्शा तक चलाना पड़ा था. लेकिन बेटे ने भी घर की स्थिति को भली भांति समझा और देश की सबसे कठिन यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा को महज 22 साल की उम्र में अपने पहले ही प्रयास में क्रैक कर डाला और ऑल इंडिया 48वीं रैंक हालिस कर IAS ऑफिसर बन गए. इसके अलावा बता दें कि गोविंद को इस परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए "अब दिल्ली दूर नहीं" फिल्म से प्रेरणा मिली थी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Tamannaah Bhatia
'जी करदा' में बोल्ड सीन्स देने पर तमन्ना भाटिया ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोलीं-ऐसा कर
Joe Biden
मुसीबत में फंसे अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के बेटे, जेल जाने से बचने के लिए कबूलेंगे गुनाह
Monalisa
Monalisa Photos: ब्लैक साड़ी में बेकाबू हुईं मोनालिसा, कहर है ये लुक!