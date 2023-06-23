Railway recruitment 2023: रेलवे में निकली डायरेक्ट भर्ती नहीं होगा एग्जाम, आयु सीमा 15 साल; ऐसे होगा सेलेक्शन
topStories1hindi1750001
Hindi Newsनौकरी

Railway recruitment 2023: रेलवे में निकली डायरेक्ट भर्ती नहीं होगा एग्जाम, आयु सीमा 15 साल; ऐसे होगा सेलेक्शन

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC): रेलवे भर्ती सेल (आरआरसी), वेस्टर्न रीजन (डब्ल्यूआर) में 3000 से ज्यादा अपरेंटिस की भर्ती कर रहा है. ऑनलाइन आवेदन लिंक, अधिसूचना पीडीएफ, चयन प्रक्रिया, पात्रता और अन्य डिटेल यहां देख सकते हैं. 

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

Trending Photos

Railway recruitment 2023: रेलवे में निकली डायरेक्ट भर्ती नहीं होगा एग्जाम, आयु सीमा 15 साल; ऐसे होगा सेलेक्शन

RRC WR Recruitment 2023: रेलवे भर्ती सेल (आरआरसी), वेस्टर्न रीजन(डब्ल्यूआर) ने अपरेंटिस पद के लिए कुल 3624 वैकेंसी की घोषणा की है. इच्छुक और योग्य उम्मीदवार 27 जून, 2023 से अपने आवेदन जमा कर सकते हैं. आवेदन भरने की आखिरी तारीख 26 जुलाई, 2023 है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव