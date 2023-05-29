UPSC Topper: मां-पापा दोनों रह चुके IAS ऑफिसर, अब बेटी ने 47वीं रैंक हासिल कर आगे बढ़ाई परंपरा
topStories1hindi1715652
Hindi Newsनौकरी

UPSC Topper: मां-पापा दोनों रह चुके IAS ऑफिसर, अब बेटी ने 47वीं रैंक हासिल कर आगे बढ़ाई परंपरा

Gauri Prabhat Success Story: हम बात कर रहे हैं गौरी प्रभात की, जिन्होंने अपने तीसरे प्रयास में यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा पास करने के साथ ही ऑल इंडिया 47वीं रैंक हासिल की है. आइए जानते हैं उनकी सफलता की कहानी... 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

Trending Photos

UPSC Topper: मां-पापा दोनों रह चुके IAS ऑफिसर, अब बेटी ने 47वीं रैंक हासिल कर आगे बढ़ाई परंपरा

UPSC Success Story Of Gauri Prabhat: यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2022 में 933 कैंडिडेट्स को सफल घोषित किया गया है, जिसमें से 613 मेल और 320 फीमेल कैंडिडेट्स शामिल हैं. आज हम आपको इन्हीं में से एक ऐसी एस्पिरेंट की सफलता की कहानी बता रहे हैं, जिन्होंने अपने रिटायर्ट आईएएस पेरेंट्स के नक्शे-कदम पर चलते हुए इस परीक्षा में सफलता पाई है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Top 5
Sushmita Sen, सामंथा और गौहर हैं टॉप 5 में; लेकिन सबसे महंगी OTT एक्ट्रेस हैं...
Government scheme
शिक्षा से लेकर रोजगार तक, इस सरकारी वेबसाइट पर है सबकुछ! ऐसे मिलेगा फायदा
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sara Ali Khan
Sara ali khan and shubhman gill ने एक दूसरे को किया अनफॉलो, सीक्रेटली हुआ ब्रेकअप!
sexual relation
क्या आप भी शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बाद हो जाते हैं भावुक? जानें क्यों होता है ऐसा...
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Partner
पार्टनर आपसे छिपकर करने लगा है काम? स्ट्रॉन्ग रिश्ते के लिए अपनाएं ये 3 बातें
Smartphone
यहां लिखी होती है फोन की एक्सपायरी डेट! आप भी जान सकते हैं कब तक चलेगा