UP Police Constable Recruitment: यूपी पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती का नोटिफिकेशन, चेक कर लीजिए अपने लिए पूरी डिटेल
topStories1hindi1727091
Hindi Newsनौकरी

UP Police Constable Recruitment: यूपी पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती का नोटिफिकेशन, चेक कर लीजिए अपने लिए पूरी डिटेल

UP Police Constable Bharti: UPPRPB ने कांस्टेबल पदों के लिए 37000 वैकेंसी की घोषणा की है. योग्य और इच्छुक पुरुष और महिला उम्मीदवार भर्ती प्रक्रिया के लिए अपनी तैयारी शुरू कर सकते हैं.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 05:56 AM IST

Trending Photos

UP Police Constable Recruitment: यूपी पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती का नोटिफिकेशन, चेक कर लीजिए अपने लिए पूरी डिटेल

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Sarkari Naukri: यूपी पुलिस में सरकारी नौकरी का इंतजार करने वाले कैंडिडेट्स के लिए जल्द ही गुड न्यूज मिल सकती है गुड न्यूज ये होगी की प्रदेश में पुलिस भर्ती का नोटिफिकेशन जल्द जारी होने की उम्मीद है. नोटिफिकेशन जारी होते ही आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर अपलोड कर दिया जाएगा. उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस भर्ती और प्रोन्नति बोर्ड (UPPRPB) या यूपी पुलिस, लखनऊ द्वारा कॉन्स्टेबल पुरुष और महिला पदों के लिए 37000 वैकेसी की घोषणा करते हुए एक नोटिस जारी किया जाएगा. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Arshad Warsi
पहली बार नजर आईं मुन्नाभाई MBBS के 'सर्किट' की बेटी जेने, रातों-रात बनीं नेशनल क्रश
adipurush
Adipurush Trailer: रावण को देख कांपेगी रूह..सैफ के किरदार से नहीं हटेगी निगाहें