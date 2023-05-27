UP Police Recrutment 2023: यूपी पुलिस में सरकारी नौकरी, जानिए क्या हैं योग्यता
topStories1hindi1713338
Hindi Newsनौकरी

UP Police Recrutment 2023: यूपी पुलिस में सरकारी नौकरी, जानिए क्या हैं योग्यता

UP Police Constable 2023 Application Fee: खाली पदों का डिटेल जल्द ही इसके आधिकारिक नोटिफिकेशन के साथ उत्तर प्रदेश बोर्ड भर्ती एवं प्रोन्नति बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जारी की जाएंगी.

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

Trending Photos

UP Police Recrutment 2023: यूपी पुलिस में सरकारी नौकरी, जानिए क्या हैं योग्यता

UP Police Sarkari Naukri: यूपी पुलिस में सरकारी नौकरी का इंतजार करने वालों के लिए जल्द ही खुशखबरी मिल सकती है. यूपी पुलिस में कांस्टेबल के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया जाने वाला है. एक बार नोटिफिकेशन जारी होने के बाद क्लियर हो जाएगा कि कौन इसके लिए आवेदन कर सकता है और कौन नहीं कर पाएगा. क्योंकि इसके बाद साफ हो जाएगा कि इसके लिए क्या क्या योग्यताएं हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Jyeshtha Purnima 2023
ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर खाली झोलियां भर देंगी मां लक्ष्मी, रुपयों-पैसों से भरेगा भंडार
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर