ये कहानी पढ़कर फेल होने का डर हो जाएगा खत्म; 10वीं में आए कम नंबर, अब मोहनदान चारण ने UPSC किया क्रैक
ये कहानी पढ़कर फेल होने का डर हो जाएगा खत्म; 10वीं में आए कम नंबर, अब मोहनदान चारण ने UPSC किया क्रैक

Success Story Mohan Dan Charan: मोहनदान ने यूपीएससी सीएसई 2022 क्लियर करके एक बार फिर साबित कर दिखाया कि एक कागज का टुकड़ा यानी कि कम नंबर वाली मार्कशीट किसी की काबिलियत तय नहीं तय नहीं कर सकती. 

ये कहानी पढ़कर फेल होने का डर हो जाएगा खत्म; 10वीं में आए कम नंबर, अब मोहनदान चारण ने UPSC किया क्रैक

Success Story Mohan Dan Charan: यूपीएससी सीएसई 2022 के परिणामों का ऐलान होने के बाद से पूरे देश में हर तरफ केवल टॉपर्स की सफलता पर बात हो रही है. आज हम यहां आपको एक ऐसे यूपीएससी एस्पिरेंट की सफलता की कहानी बता रहे हैं, जिसकी नींव फेलियर ने रखी. हम बात कर रहे हैं राजस्थान के मोहनदान चारण के बारे में, जिन्हें 10वीं बोर्ड की परीक्षा में केवल 64 फीसदी अंक लाने पर टीचर्स से डांट भी पड़ी थी. आइए जानते हैं कैसे एक एवरेज स्टूडेंट्स ने यूपीएससी क्रैक करने तक का सफर तय किया.

