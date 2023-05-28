Business Loan: वाह जी वाह! अब WhatsApp पर मिलेंगे 10 लाख रुपये, अप्लाई करने के लिए करना होगा ये काम
topStories1hindi1714536
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Business Loan: वाह जी वाह! अब WhatsApp पर मिलेंगे 10 लाख रुपये, अप्लाई करने के लिए करना होगा ये काम

Loan Amount: आईआईएफएल फाइनेंस ने व्हाट्सऐप पर ग्राहकों को त्वरित स्वीकृति के साथ 10 लाख रुपये तक का बिजनेस लोन देने की घोषणा की है. फर्म ने एक बयान में कहा, "व्हाट्सऐप पर IIFL फाइनेंस का बिजनेस लोन MSME लोन उद्योग में अपनी तरह की पहली पहल है, जहां 100% लोन आवेदन से वितरण डिजिटल रूप से होता है."

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

Trending Photos

Business Loan: वाह जी वाह! अब WhatsApp पर मिलेंगे 10 लाख रुपये, अप्लाई करने के लिए करना होगा ये काम

WhatsApp Loan: व्हाट्सऐप के जरिए लोगों के काफी काम आसान हो चुके हैं. मैसेज भेजने के अलावा फोटो, वीडियो, लोकेशन आदि भेजने के लिए भी व्हाट्सऐप का काफी इस्तेमाल किया जाता है. इस बीच पैसों के लेनदेन के लिए भी व्हाट्सऐप का इस्तेमाल लोगों की ओर से किया जाने लगा है. वहीं अब अगर लोन चाहिए तो वो भी व्हाट्सऐप के जरिए लोगों को मिल सकता है. आइए जानते हैं इसके बारे में...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
RBI
2000 के नोट के मुद्दे पर RBI ने दिल्ली HC से कहा- ‘यह नोटबंदी नहीं, करेंसी मैनेजमें
Top 5
Sushmita Sen, सामंथा और गौहर हैं टॉप 5 में; लेकिन सबसे महंगी OTT एक्ट्रेस हैं...
International kabaddi star
Himachal:10 बार गोल्ड जीत चुके अजय ठाकुर निभाएंगे दबंग दिल्ली के सहायक कोच की भूमिका
Government scheme
शिक्षा से लेकर रोजगार तक, इस सरकारी वेबसाइट पर है सबकुछ! ऐसे मिलेगा फायदा
MTV Roadies
MTV Roadies Promo: गुस्से में गौतम, रिया ने प्रिंस को दी चेतावनी, भिड़े गैंग लीडर!