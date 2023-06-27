Startups कंपनियों के यूनिकॉर्न बनने की रफ्तार घटी, रिपोर्ट में हुआ ये खुलासा
Startups कंपनियों के यूनिकॉर्न बनने की रफ्तार घटी, रिपोर्ट में हुआ ये खुलासा

Indian Startups: भारत में स्टार्टअप कंपनियों के यूनिकॉर्न बनने की रफ्तार वर्ष 2023 में सुस्त पड़ती हुई नजर आई. इस दौरान एक अरब डॉलर का कारोबार करने वाली कंपनी बनने वाले स्टार्टअप की संख्या तेजी से घटी है. 

Startups कंपनियों के यूनिकॉर्न बनने की रफ्तार घटी, रिपोर्ट में हुआ ये खुलासा

Indian Startups: भारत में स्टार्टअप कंपनियों के यूनिकॉर्न बनने की रफ्तार वर्ष 2023 में सुस्त पड़ती हुई नजर आई. इस दौरान एक अरब डॉलर का कारोबार करने वाली कंपनी बनने वाले स्टार्टअप की संख्या तेजी से घटी है. भारतीय स्टार्टअप परिदृश्य पर तैयार एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, वर्ष 2023 में सिर्फ तीन स्टार्टअप ही यूनिकॉर्न श्रेणी में शामिल हो पाए जबकि साल भर पहले इनकी संख्या 24 थी. एक अरब डॉलर से अधिक मूल्यांकन वाले स्टार्टअप को यूनिकॉर्न कहा जाता है.

