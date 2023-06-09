Farmer Scheme: किसानों के लिए आ गया बड़ा अपडेट, 'किसान स्टोर' से अब मिलने वाला है ये फायदा
Farmer Scheme: किसानों के लिए आ गया बड़ा अपडेट, 'किसान स्टोर' से अब मिलने वाला है ये फायदा

Farmers: अब ई-कॉमर्स मंच अमेजन इंडिया ने शुक्रवार को कृषि अनुसंधान निकाय आईसीएआर के साथ एक समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर किए जिसमें 'किसान स्टोर' में नामांकित किसानों को वैज्ञानिक खेती के लिए मार्गदर्शन देने के साथ अधिकतम उपज लेने एवं अधिकतम आमदनी करने में मदद करने का प्रावधान है.

Kisan Store: किसानों के हितों के लिए कई स्कीम चलाई जा रही है. इसके जरिए किसानों को अलग-अलग प्रकार के लाभ उपलब्ध करवाए जाते हैं. एक तरफ सरकार भी किसानों को लाभ उपलब्ध करवा रही है और किसानों को तरह-तरह की सुविधाएं दी जा रही है. अब प्राइवेट सेक्टर के जरिए भी किसान के फायदे के लिए स्कीम शुरू की जा रही है, जिसका किसानों को लाभ मिल सकता है.

