APY: इस सरकारी स्कीम में छोटा निवेश है बहुत फायदे का सौदा, बुढ़ापे में कमाने की नहीं रहेगी फिक्र
APY: इस सरकारी स्कीम में छोटा निवेश है बहुत फायदे का सौदा, बुढ़ापे में कमाने की नहीं रहेगी फिक्र

Atal Pension Yojana: जो भारतीय नागरिक टैक्सपेयर न हो, अटल पेंशन योजना का लाभ उठा सकता है. पिछले साल अक्टूबर 2022 में ही यह नियम लागू किया गया था, इससे पहले सभी लोग इसमें निवेश के पात्र थे. आइए जानते हैं इसके फायदों के बारे में

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 07:21 AM IST

APY: इस सरकारी स्कीम में छोटा निवेश है बहुत फायदे का सौदा, बुढ़ापे में कमाने की नहीं रहेगी फिक्र

Atal Pension Yojana: अगर आप चाहते हैं कि कम निवेश में आपको पेंशन की गारंटी मिले और आपकी बुढ़ापा मौज से कटे तो सरकार की ओर से संचालित अटल पेंशन योजना (Atal Pension Scheme) एक बेहतर विकल्प है. इस योजना के तहत छोटा-छोटा निवेश कर आप गारंटेड पेंशन पा सकते हैं. अगर आप हर महीने 5,000 रुपये पेंशन पाना चाहते हैं को  आपको हर महीने अपनी सिर्फ 210 रुपये का छोटा सा निवेश इस स्कीम में करना होगा. 

