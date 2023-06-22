खेती करने वाले किसानों के लिए आई जरूरी खबर, लेटर में किया गया ये खुलासा!
खेती करने वाले किसानों के लिए आई जरूरी खबर, लेटर में किया गया ये खुलासा!

सॉल्वेंट एक्सट्रैक्टर्स एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया (SEA) के अजय झुनझुनवाला ने सदस्यों को लिखे एक लेटर में कहा है कि केरल में मानसून की शुरुआत में एक सप्ताह की देरी हो रही है और मानसून की धीमी प्रगति के कारण ज्यादातर राज्यों में बुवाई में देरी हो रही है.

उद्योग संगठन SEA ने बृहस्पतिवार को चिंता व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि मानसून की धीमी प्रगति के कारण चालू खरीफ सत्र में तिलहनों की बुवाई में देरी हो रही है. संभावित अल नीनो स्थिति के कारण उत्पादन प्रभावित हो सकता है. इसमें कहा गया है कि तिलहनों की बुवाई का रकबा पिछले सप्ताह तक कम यानी 4.1 लाख हेक्टेयर रहा है, जो साल भर पहले खरीफ सत्र 2022-23 की इसी अवधि में 4.8 लाख हेक्टेयर था.

