Edible Oil Price: खाने वाले तेल हो गए सस्ते, सरसों-सोयाबीन समेत सभी के गिरे रेट्स
Edible Oil Price: खाने वाले तेल हो गए सस्ते, सरसों-सोयाबीन समेत सभी के गिरे रेट्स

Edible Oil Price: देश के बाजारों में सस्ते आयातित तेलों की भरमार के बीच मंगलवार को दिल्ली तेल-तिलहन बाजार में लगभग सभी तेल-तिलहनों कीमतों में गिरावट दर्ज हुई है. आइए चेक करें आज क्या है तेल का लेटेस्ट भाव-

Edible Oil Price: खाने वाले तेल हो गए सस्ते, सरसों-सोयाबीन समेत सभी के गिरे रेट्स

Edible Oil Price Update: देश के बाजारों में सस्ते आयातित तेलों की भरमार के बीच मंगलवार को दिल्ली तेल-तिलहन बाजार में लगभग सभी तेल-तिलहनों कीमतों में गिरावट दर्ज हुई है. मलेशिया एक्सचेंज में गिरावट है और शिकॉगो एक्सचेंज में फिलहाल घट-बढ़ का रुख है. सूत्रों ने कहा कि देश के तिलहन किसान और तेल उद्योग को अब किसी भी तरह से राहत देना मुश्किल है और उनकी निराशा बढ़ती जा रही है. 

