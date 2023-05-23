Financial Tips: गर्मियों की छुट्टियों में मनाना हो वैकेशन तो बजट का भी रखें ध्यान, इस तरह से सस्ते में कर पाएंगे ट्रिप
Summer Vacation: बाहर घूमने जाने का मतलब है कि आपका खर्च भी काफी होने वाला है. ऐसे में अगर समर वैकेशन के लिए बाहर जाएं तो कुछ बातों का काफी ध्यान रखना चाहिए. इससे खर्चों पर भी कंट्रोल रहेगा और अच्छे से खर्चे मैनेज भी कर पाएंगे. ऐसे में आइए जानते हैं कि समर वैकेशन के लिए कैसे फाइनेंशियली तैयारी की जा सकती है.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 08:35 PM IST

Summer Trip: गर्मियां चल रही हैं और गर्मियों में अक्सर लोग छुट्टियां मनाने के लिए बाहर भी जाते हैं. वहीं बाहर घूमने जाने का मतलब है कि आपका खर्च भी काफी होने वाला है. ऐसे में अगर समर वैकेशन के लिए बाहर जाएं तो कुछ बातों का काफी ध्यान रखना चाहिए. इससे खर्चों पर भी कंट्रोल रहेगा और अच्छे से खर्चे मैनेज भी कर पाएंगे. ऐसे में आइए जानते हैं कि समर वैकेशन के लिए कैसे फाइनेंशियली तैयारी की जा सकती है.

