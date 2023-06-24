CC vs Forex: विदेश में ट्रांजैक्शन करने पर महंगा पड़ता है इस कार्ड का इस्तेमाल, बचाना हैं मोटा पैसा तो जानिए क्या है बेहतर
Credit Card vs Forex Card: आजकल लोगों के बीच क्रेडिट कार्ड का चलन तेजी से बढ़ रहा है. कई फेसिलिटी से लैस इस कार्ड का यूज लोग विदेश में लेन-देन के लिए भी करते हैं. जानें यह सही है भी या नहीं..

Jun 24, 2023

Credit Card vs Forex Card: आजकल बहुत से लोग अगर आप क्रेडिट कार्ड का इस्तेमाल करते हैं. इसके रिवॉर्ड प्वाइंट और कैशबैक के लालच में ज्यादातर लोग क्रेडिट कार्ड  से ही शॉपिंग करना पसंद करते हैं. ऐसे में अब सभी बैंक भी कस्टमर्स को ढेरों फीचर और फेसिलिटी कम चार्ज या फ्री में देने लगी हैं. आज हम आपको क्रेडिट कार्ड और फॉरेक्स कॉर्ड के बीच फर्क बताएंगे. इसके बाद आपको तय करना है कि इन दोनों में से आपके लिए कौन से कार्ड का इस्तेमाल बेहतर होगा. 

