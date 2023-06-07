गोल्ड में करना है इंवेस्टमेंट तो इनको न करें नजरअंदाज, वरना हो सकता है भारी नुकसान
गोल्ड में करना है इंवेस्टमेंट तो इनको न करें नजरअंदाज, वरना हो सकता है भारी नुकसान

Gold Buy: सोने जब भी खरीदें, तो बिल जरूर लें. बिना बिल के सोना न खरीदें. ऐसे में अगर सोना खरीदने के बाद अगर वो नकली पाया जाता है तो बिना बिल के आप कहीं उसकी शिकायत भी नहीं कर पाएंगे. ऐसे में बिल जरूर लें.

गोल्ड में करना है इंवेस्टमेंट तो इनको न करें नजरअंदाज, वरना हो सकता है भारी नुकसान

Gold Price: भारत में लोगों को गोल्ड खरीदना काफी पसंद है. गोल्ड खरीद को लोग काफी परंपराओं से भी जोड़कर रखते हैं. वहीं गोल्ड खरीदने के लिए कुछ लोग त्योहार का भी इंतजार करते हैं तो कुछ सोन तब सोना खरीदते हैं, जब सोने के दाम नीचे होते हैं. ऐसे में आम जनता को गोल्ड खरीदने के लिए किन बातों को नजरअंदाज नहीं करना चाहिए, इस पर भी खास ध्यान रखने की जरूरत है. आइए जानते हैं इसके बारे में...

