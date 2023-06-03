Edible Oil: सरकार ने दिया तेल की कीमत कम करने का आदेश, 12 रुपये तक सस्ता होगा खाने वाला तेल
Edible Oil: सरकार ने दिया तेल की कीमत कम करने का आदेश, 12 रुपये तक सस्ता होगा खाने वाला तेल

Edible Oil Price Update: केंद्र सरकार ने खाद्य तेल संगठनों को निर्देश दिया कि वे ग्लोबल बाजारों में खाद्यतेल कीमतों में आई गिरावट के अनुरूप यहां प्रमुख खाद्य तेलों के अधिकतम खुदरा मूल्य (MRP) में तत्काल प्रभाव से 8-12 रुपये प्रति लीटर की कटौती करें. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 02:01 PM IST

Edible Oil: सरकार ने दिया तेल की कीमत कम करने का आदेश, 12 रुपये तक सस्ता होगा खाने वाला तेल

Edible Oil Price Reduce: केंद्र सरकार ने खाद्य तेल संगठनों को निर्देश दिया कि वे ग्लोबल बाजारों में खाद्यतेल कीमतों में आई गिरावट के अनुरूप यहां प्रमुख खाद्य तेलों के अधिकतम खुदरा मूल्य (MRP) में तत्काल प्रभाव से 8-12 रुपये प्रति लीटर की कटौती करें. उद्योग प्रतिनिधियों के साथ खाद्य सचिव संजीव चोपड़ा की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक के बाद खाद्य मंत्रालय ने कहा है कि जिन कंपनियां ने अपनी कीमतें कम नहीं की हैं और उनकी एमआरपी अन्य ब्रांडों की तुलना में अधिक है, उन्हें भी अपनी कीमतें कम करने की सलाह दी गई है.

