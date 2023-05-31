HDFC के ग्राहकों के ल‍िए खास स्‍कीम, ल‍िम‍िटेड पीर‍ियड के ल‍िए म‍िलेगा ज्‍यादा फायदा
HDFC के ग्राहकों के ल‍िए खास स्‍कीम, ल‍िम‍िटेड पीर‍ियड के ल‍िए म‍िलेगा ज्‍यादा फायदा

FD Interest Rate: बैंक की ऑफ‍िश‍ियल वेबसाइट के अनुसार 35 महीने की एफडी के ल‍िए बैंक की तरफ से 7.20% की दर से और 55 महीने की अवध‍ि के ल‍िए 7.25% की ब्‍याज दर दी जा रही है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

HDFC Bank Special Edition FD: अगर आप एचडीएफसी बैंक (HDFC Bank) के ग्राहक हैं तो यह खबर आपके काम की है. एचडीएफसी बैंक की तरफ से दो नई एफडी स्‍कीम की पेशकश की गई है. इन दो स्‍पेशल एफडी में बैंक उच्‍च ब्‍याज दर की पेशकश कर रहा है. ये दोनों ही एफडी ग्राहकों के ल‍िए ल‍िमिटेड टाइम के ल‍िए हैं. एचडीएफसी बैंक की वेबसाइट पर दी गई जानकारी के अनुसार बैंक ने हायर इंटरेस्‍ट रेट वाली एफडी बचत योजनाओं को शुरू क‍िया है.

