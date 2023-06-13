IKIO Lighting IPO: आपने भी लगाया था IPO में पैसा, तो चेक करें आपको मिले हैं कंपनी के शेयर्स या नहीं?
IKIO Lighting IPO: आपने भी लगाया था IPO में पैसा, तो चेक करें आपको मिले हैं कंपनी के शेयर्स या नहीं?

IKIO Lighting IPO Allotment Status: इस आईपीओ में पैसा लगाने वाले निवेशकों के खाते में आज शेयर आ गए हैं. आप भी चेक कर सकते हैं कि आपको कंपनी के स्टॉक्स मिले हैं या फिर नहीं?

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 04:41 PM IST

IKIO Lighting IPO: आपने भी लगाया था IPO में पैसा, तो चेक करें आपको मिले हैं कंपनी के शेयर्स या नहीं?

IKIO Lighting IPO Allotment: अगर आपने भी IKIO Lighting के आईपीओ में पैसा लगाया है तो यह आपके लिए जरूरी खबर है. इस आईपीओ में पैसा लगाने वाले निवेशकों के खाते में आज शेयर आ गए हैं. आप भी चेक कर सकते हैं कि आपको कंपनी के स्टॉक्स मिले हैं या फिर नहीं? कंपनी का आईपीओ सब्सक्रिप्शन के लिए 6 से 8 जून तक ओपन था. इस आईपीओ को आखिरी दिन 66.29 गुना भरा गया था. बता दें अगर किसी निवेशक को एक लॉट मिली होगी तो उसके खाते में कंपनी के 52 शेयर्स आए होंगे. 

