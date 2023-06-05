Senior Citizens के लिए कमाल की है ये स्कीम, मिलेगा शानदार फायदा, ये हैं योजनाएं
Senior Citizens के लिए कमाल की है ये स्कीम, मिलेगा शानदार फायदा, ये हैं योजनाएं

SCSS 60 वर्ष और उससे अधिक आयु के व्यक्तियों के लिए उपलब्ध है. यह एक सुरक्षित विकल्प है जो आकर्षक ब्याज दर, गारंटीड रिटर्न, निश्चित तिमाही भुगतान और पांच साल की अवधि प्रदान करता है. प्रत्येक वरिष्ठ नागरिक योजना में 30 लाख रुपये तक का निवेश कर सकता है.

Investment Tips: रिटायरमेंट के बाद वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को अपने पैसों की सावधानी से योजना बनाने की आवश्यकता है ताकि उनके जरिए बनाया गया कोष उनके रिटायरमेंट के वर्षों में उन्हें वित्तीय सुरक्षा प्रदान करने में सक्षम हो क्योंकि उनकी विशिष्ट जरूरतें और लक्ष्य हैं. ऐसे में यहां हम आपको कुछ अहम स्कीम के बारे में बताने वाले हैं, जिनसे सीनियर सिटीजन को फायदा हो सकता है. आइए जानते हैं इसके बारे में...

