Online Shopping करें तो खुद को रखें सेफ, धोखाधड़ी के शिकार हुए तो बैंक खाता भी हो सकता है खाली
topStories1hindi1756604
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Online Shopping करें तो खुद को रखें सेफ, धोखाधड़ी के शिकार हुए तो बैंक खाता भी हो सकता है खाली

Online Shopping Website: आपके शॉपिंग अकाउंट का पासवर्ड काफी अहम चीज है. हर किसी जगह पर अपने शॉपिंग अकाउंट का पासवर्ड सेव नहीं रखना चाहिए. साथ ही जहां तक संभव हो अपना पासवर्ड पूरी तरह से हटा दें और अकाउंट लॉगिन करने के लिए ओटीपी का इस्तेमाल करें.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 06:02 PM IST

Trending Photos

Online Shopping करें तो खुद को रखें सेफ, धोखाधड़ी के शिकार हुए तो बैंक खाता भी हो सकता है खाली

Online Shopping Tips: ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग करने का चलन काफी बढ़ गया है. लोगों का लगातार ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग करने की तरफ झुकाव देखने को मिल रहा है. दरअसल, ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग के दौरान लोग कई दूसरे डिस्काउंट और बेनेफिट्स का लाभ भी उठा सकते हैं. हालांकि ऑनलाइन शॉपर्स के रूप में सुरक्षात्मक उपाय अपनाना महत्वपूर्ण है. सतर्क रहकर और आवश्यक सावधानियां अपनाकर हम संभावित खतरों से खुद को सुरक्षित रख सकते हैं. ऐसे में हम आपको कुछ टिप्स बताने वाले हैं, जिसका इस्तेमाल कर ग्राहक ऑनलाइन खरीदारी करते समय खुद को सुरक्षित रख सकते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इस राशि वालों के रुके काम होंगे पूरे, सफलता का चखेंगे स्वाद
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग