3 साल में शेयर ने दिया 1500 फीसदी का रिटर्न, इस स्टील कंपनी ने सबको छोड़ा पीछे, निवेशक हुए मालामाल!
Multibagger Stock 2023: शेयर बाजार में कई स्टॉक्स निवेशकों को करोड़पति बना रहे हैं. आज हम आपको एक ऐसे मेटल शेयर के बारे में बता रहे हैं, जिसने निवेशकों को 3 सालों में 1500 फीसदी का रिटर्न दिया है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

Multibagger Stock 2023: शेयर बाजार में कई स्टॉक्स निवेशकों को करोड़पति बना रहे हैं. आज हम आपको एक ऐसे मेटल शेयर के बारे में बता रहे हैं, जिसने निवेशकों को 3 सालों में 1500 फीसदी का रिटर्न दिया है. इस स्टॉक की कीमत 8.96 रुपये से बढ़कर 157 रुपये के लेवल पर पहुंच गई है. इस स्टॉक का नाम हिल्टन मेटल फोर्जिंग लिमिटेड है. इस शेयर की कीमत 22 मई 2020 को 8.69 रुपये थी. वहीं, शुक्रवार को कंपनी का शेयर 157 रुपये के लेवल पर क्लोज हुआ है. 

