Rs 2000 Note Withdraw: 2000 के नोट की वापसी के बाद PNB और AXIS बैंक ने बदला फैसला, ग्राहकों को होगा नुकसान
FD Interest Rates:  प‍िछले कुछ महीनों में बैंकों ने एफडी की दर को नहीं बढ़ाया है. इतना ही नहीं कुछ बैंकों ने अपने ग्राहकों को एफडी पर दी जाने वाली ब्‍याज दर को घटा द‍िया है.

Fixed Deposit Interest Rate: आरबीआई (RBI) के आदेश के बाद बैंकों ने 2000 रुपये के नोटों को वापस लेना और बदलना शुरू कर द‍िया है. लेकिन इस बीच कई मीड‍िया र‍िपोर्ट में यह कहा गया क‍ि 2000 रुपये के नोटों की आवक से बैंकों की ल‍िक्‍व‍िड‍िटी की समस्‍या खत्‍म हो जाएगी. इसका सीधा असर ग्राहकों को एफडी आद‍ि पर म‍िलने वाले ब्‍याज पर पड़ेगा. यानी बैंक एफडी पर म‍िलने वाली ब्‍याज दर को भव‍िष्‍य में घटा देंगे. प‍िछले एक साल में ही आरबीआई (RBI) की तरफ से रेपो रेट में ढाई प्रत‍िशत का इजाफा क‍िया गया है.

