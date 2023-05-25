Tata Share Price: आज टाटा ग्रुप के इस शेयर ने करा डाली निवेशकों की चांदी, रिकॉर्ड हाई पर पहुंचा Stock
Rata Tata Group News: टाटा ग्रुप (Tata Group) के कई शेयरों ने निवेशको को मालामाल कर दिया है. अगर आपने भी टाटा ग्रुप के शेयर में पैसा लगा रखा है तो आज कंपनी का स्टॉक रिकॉर्ड हाई पर पहुंच गया है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 04:38 PM IST

Tata Group Share Price: टाटा ग्रुप (Tata Group) के कई शेयरों ने निवेशको को मालामाल कर दिया है. अगर आपने भी टाटा ग्रुप के शेयर में पैसा लगा रखा है तो आज कंपनी का स्टॉक रिकॉर्ड हाई पर पहुंच गया है. इंडियन होटल के शेयर (Indian Hotels Share Price) ने एक बार फिर से नया रिकॉर्ड हाई बना लिया है. मई महीने में ही कंपनी के स्टॉक ने 2 बार मार्केट में नया रिकॉर्ड लेवल टच किया है. 9 मई और 25 मई को शेयर ने रिकॉर्ड हाई टच किया है. 

