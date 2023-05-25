Rs 2000 रुपये का नोट बदलवाना है तो इन बैंकों के जान लें नियम, SBI-PNB और प्राइवेट बैंक इनकी कर रहे मांग
Rs 2000 रुपये का नोट बदलवाना है तो इन बैंकों के जान लें नियम, SBI-PNB और प्राइवेट बैंक इनकी कर रहे मांग

2000 Note: कुछ बैंकों ने इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रविष्टि करके नोटों का आदान-प्रदान किया, कुछ अन्य ने ग्राहकों से बिना कोई पहचान प्रमाण दिए एक रजिस्टर में अपना नाम और मोबाइल नंबर लिखने को कहा. शुक्रवार को जारी आरबीआई के दिशा-निर्देशों के मुताबिक, एक व्यक्ति एक बार में 20,000 रुपये की सीमा तक एक्सचेंज कर सकता है.

Rs 2000 रुपये का नोट बदलवाना है तो इन बैंकों के जान लें नियम, SBI-PNB और प्राइवेट बैंक इनकी कर रहे मांग

RBI: भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक ने पिछले हफ्ते 2000 रुपये के नोटों को चलन से वापस लेने की घोषणा की, लेकिन जनता को 30 सितंबर तक ऐसे नोटों को खातों में जमा करने या बैंकों में बदलने का समय दिया. जबकि आरबीआई ने एक वैध आईडी की प्रस्तुति या जमा प्रपत्रों को भरना अनिवार्य नहीं किया है, कुछ जगहों से ऐसी शिकायतें थीं कि बैंक ग्राहकों से सबूत के तौर पर पहचान पत्र जमा करने की मांग कर रहे थे.

