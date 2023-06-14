Rupee Rate: रुपये में आई तेजी, डॉलर के मुकाबले इतना चढ़ा, अब ये है लेटेस्ट रेट
Rupee Rate: रुपये में आई तेजी, डॉलर के मुकाबले इतना चढ़ा, अब ये है लेटेस्ट रेट

Dollar: अंतरबैंक विदेशी मुद्रा विनिमय बाजार में रुपया 82.28 प्रति डॉलर पर खुला और घरेलू शेयर बाजार में तेजी के बीच कारोबार के अंत में अपने पिछले बंद भाव के मुकाबले 15 पैसे की मजबूती के साथ 82.10 (अस्थायी) प्रति डॉलर पर बंद हुआ. दिन में कारोबार के दौरान रुपये ने 82.08 प्रति डॉलर के उच्चस्तर को छुआ और यह 82.32 प्रति डॉलर के निचले स्तर तक भी आया.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 06:04 PM IST

Rupee Rate: रुपये में आई तेजी, डॉलर के मुकाबले इतना चढ़ा, अब ये है लेटेस्ट रेट

Rupees vs Dollar: अपनी प्रमुख प्रतिद्वंद्धी मुद्राओं की तुलना में डॉलर के कमजोर होने और विदेशी संस्थागत निवेशकों का निवेश बढ़ने के साथ-साथ बेहतर वृहद आर्थिक आंकड़ों के कारण बुधवार को अंतरबैंक विदेशी मुद्रा विनिमय बाजार में अमेरिकी मुद्रा के मुकाबले रुपया 15 पैसे की तेजी के साथ 82.10 (अस्थायी) प्रति डॉलर पर पहुंच गया.

