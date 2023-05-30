Share Market Update: सेंसेक्स में फिर आई तेजी, निफ्टी में भी उछाल, हरे निशान में बंद हुआ शेयर बाजार
Share Market Update: सेंसेक्स में फिर आई तेजी, निफ्टी में भी उछाल, हरे निशान में बंद हुआ शेयर बाजार

Sensex and Nifty: आज सेंसेक्स में उथल-पुथल रही. हालांकि आखिर में हरे निशान में सेंसेक्स बंद हुआ. इसके साथ ही सेंसेक्स का आज का हाई 63036.12 रहा. इसके साथ ही सेंसेक्स 122.75 अंक (0.20%) की तेजी के साथ 62969.13 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ. वहीं निफ्टी में भी तेजी देखने को मिली.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 04:53 PM IST

Share Market Update: सेंसेक्स में फिर आई तेजी, निफ्टी में भी उछाल, हरे निशान में बंद हुआ शेयर बाजार

Share Market: शेयर बाजार में बीते कुछ दिन से तेजी देखने को मिल रही है. आज एक बार फिर से सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी में तेजी आई है. इसके साथ ही सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी हरे निशान में बंद हुए. वहीं आज सेंसेक्स में जहां 100 अंकों की तेजी देखने को मिली है तो वहीं निफ्टी में 35 अंकों का उछाल आया. इसके साथ ही कई शेयर हरे निशान में बंद हुए.

