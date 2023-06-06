फेमस रेस्त्रां ने लगाया महिला का पोस्टर, लिखा-शराब पीएं और उन्हें एक मौका दें! फिर देखिए क्या हुआ
Drink Appeal: चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि ये पोस्टर लंबे समय से इस रेस्त्रां में लगा हुआ था. हाल ही में एक कस्टमर जब वहां पहुंचा तो यह सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो गया. आरोप है कि रेस्तरां ने महिलाओं को शराब बेचने के लिए महिला-विरोधी नारा प्रदर्शित किया है और पोस्टर के ऑनलाइन वायरल होते ही बवाल मच गया. 

Jun 06, 2023

Chinese Restaurant: दुनिया भर के तमाम होटल या रेस्तरां में अच्छे खाने और अच्छे ड्रिंक के लिए लोग दूर-दूर से पहुंचते हैं. कई बार रेस्तरां या होटल अपनी टैगलाइन भी बनाते हैं. वे ग्राहकों को आकर्षित करने के लिए पोस्टर भी लगवा देते हैं. इसी बीच चीन का एक रेस्तरां हाल ही में चाइनीज सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है. इस रेस्तरां पर आरोप है कि इसने महिलाओं का अपमान किया है और एक बहुत ही विवादित टैगलाइन लिखी हुई है. इसके बाद इस रेस्तरां द्वारा इस पोस्टर को हटाना पड़ गया.

