Video: एक साथ 5 किताबें पढ़ने का देसी जुगाड़..बच्चे ने लगाया दिमाग, देखकर आपका माथा ठनक जाएगा!
topStories1hindi1724123
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

Video: एक साथ 5 किताबें पढ़ने का देसी जुगाड़..बच्चे ने लगाया दिमाग, देखकर आपका माथा ठनक जाएगा!

Viral: इस वीडियो में दिख रहा है कि बच्चा आराम से सो रहा है और 5 किताबों का ज्ञान लेता हुआ दिखाई दे रहा है. वीडियो के कैप्शन में बड़े अक्षरों में लिखा गया है कि यह बच्चा 2050 में पहुंच गया है.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

Trending Photos

Video: एक साथ 5 किताबें पढ़ने का देसी जुगाड़..बच्चे ने लगाया दिमाग, देखकर आपका माथा ठनक जाएगा!

Five Books Reader: यह बात सही है कि शिक्षा बहुत बड़ी चीज होती है. शिक्षा के दम पर कुछ भी हासिल कर सकता है. शिक्षक भी बताते हैं कि ठोस ज्ञान किताबों से ही मिलता है लेकिन इसके लिए मेहनत की जरूरत पड़ती है. आज के समय में किताबों की तरफ बच्चों का ध्यान कम ही जाता है. ऐसे में एक लड़के ने देसी जुगाड़ बैठाकर एक साथ पांच किताबों का ज्ञान लेने की कोशिश की है. इसका एक वीडियो हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Ashok Gehlot
CM अशोक गहलोत को किस बात पर आया इतना गुस्सा कि फेंक दिया माइक, जानें पूरा मामला?