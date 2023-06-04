Viral News: स्टेज पर दूल्हे ने ऐसा क्या किया कि चीख पड़ी दुल्हन, आ गई पुलिस बुलाने की नौबत
Viral News: स्टेज पर दूल्हे ने ऐसा क्या किया कि चीख पड़ी दुल्हन, आ गई पुलिस बुलाने की नौबत

Alcoholic Groom Video: उत्तर प्रदेश के कुशीनगर में एक शादी के दौरान जमकर हंगामा हुआ. मामला जयमाल के वक्त शुरू हुआ, जब दूल्हे को देखकर दुल्हन रोने लगी और शादी करने से मना कर दिया. जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला?

Uttar pradesh Viral News: बड़ी-बड़ी शादियों में अक्सर छोटे-छोटे बवाल तो होते रहते हैं, लेकिन कई बार मामला हाथ निकल जाता है जो संभाले नहीं संभलता है. उत्तर प्रदेश के कुशीनगर में कुछ ऐसा ही हुआ, जहां पर दूल्हा जयमाला के लिए आगे बढ़ा तो दुल्हन ने शादी से मना कर दिया. खबर कुशीनगर में सेवरही के तिवारीपट्टी की है. जहां शुक्रवार की शाम बरात आई लेकिन शराबी दूल्हे को देखकर दुल्हन ने शादी से इनकार कर दिया और तेजी से रोने लगी. इसके बाद रात भर गांव में पंचायत चली लेकिन मामले का कोई हल नहीं आया. अंत में पुलिस को बुलाना पड़ गया.

