Heart Attack: जैसे ही दूल्हे को सेहरा पहनाया..हार्ट अटैक आ गया, घर बसने से पहले ही उजड़ गया!

Bahraich Groom: दूल्हे के परिवार में खुशियों से पहले मातम छा गया और बारात में शामिल होने आए लोग लड़के की अर्थी में शामिल हुए. दूल्हे के परिवार के लोगों को यह दुख सहन नहीं हो पाया. यह दर्दनाक घटना उस समय हुई जब दूल्हा तैयार होने जा रहा था.

May 31, 2023

Death Of Heart Attack: आए दिन हार्टअटैक के बहुत ही खौफनाक मामले सामने आते रहे हैं. इसी कड़ी में उत्तर प्रदेश के बहराइच से एक बेहद दर्दनाक वाला मामला सामने आया है, जब एक दूल्हे को हार्ट अटैक आ गया और उसकी मौत हो गई. बताया जा रहा है कि हार्ट अटैक उस समय आया जब दूल्हा तैयार होने जा रहा था. जैसे ही उसको सहरा पहनाया गया उसको हार्ट अटैक आ गया. उसे तत्काल अस्पताल ले जाया गया लेकिन तब तक दूल्हे की मौत हो चुकी थी.

