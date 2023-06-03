Odisha: जोर का धमाका सुना..घटनास्थल पर पहुंच 300 लोगों को बाहर निकाला, घायलों के लिए देवदूत बना ये शख्स
Odisha: जोर का धमाका सुना..घटनास्थल पर पहुंच 300 लोगों को बाहर निकाला, घायलों के लिए देवदूत बना ये शख्स

Rescue Operation: भीषण ट्रेन दुर्घटना में अब तक 280 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो गई है और एक हजार से ज्यादा लोग घायल हो गए हैं. इसी बीच स्थानीय लोगों ने राहत बचाव कार्य में खुद को झोंक दिया. एक स्थानीय युवक की मदद से स्थानीय लोगों ने करीब 300 लोगों को बाहर ट्रेन से निकाला और उन्हें सुरक्षित स्थान पर पहुंचाया.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

Local People Of Accident Spot: ओडिशा के बालासोर रेल हादसे से पूरा देश दुखी है. हादसे में अभी तक अभी तक 280 लोगों की मौत हो गई है जबकि 900 से अधिक लोग घायल बताए जा रहे हैं. मौत का आंकड़ा लगातार बढ़ रहा है. हादसे के बाद बचाव और राहत का कार्य जारी है. इसी बीच दुर्घटना के तत्काल बाद स्थानीय लोगों ने जबरदस्त मानवता दिखाई और भीषण रेस्क्यू अभियान छेड़ दिया. उन्होंने ट्रेन में बच्चों और घायलों को तुरंत वहां से निकालना शुरू किया और तब तक निकालते रहे जब तक अन्य टीमें वहां पहुंचीं. 

