Viral Letter: अकेला हूं..पत्नी चाहिए, महंगाई राहत कैंप में अर्जी लेकर पहुंचा शख्स, तहसीलदार ने उठाया ये कदम
topStories1hindi1726901
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

Viral Letter: अकेला हूं..पत्नी चाहिए, महंगाई राहत कैंप में अर्जी लेकर पहुंचा शख्स, तहसीलदार ने उठाया ये कदम

Mahngai Camp: खास बात यह है कि शख्स ने अपने लिए पत्नी की डिमांड करते हुए तहसीलदार के सामने समाधान करने की अर्जी लगा दी. शख्स का यह अजीबोगरीब डिमांड की यह अर्जी इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर छाई हुई है. उधर तहसीलदार ने इस अर्जी को फॉरवर्ड कर दिया है.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 03:25 PM IST

Trending Photos

Viral Letter: अकेला हूं..पत्नी चाहिए, महंगाई राहत कैंप में अर्जी लेकर पहुंचा शख्स, तहसीलदार ने उठाया ये कदम

Dausa Rajasthan: सोशल मीडिया गजब की चीज है, यहां कब क्या होगा वायरल हो जाएगा, कुछ कहा नहीं जा सकता है. इसी क्रम में हाल ही में एक ऐसा शिकायती पत्र वायरल हुआ है, जिसमें एक अधेड़ उम्र का शख्स अपने लिए पत्नी की मांग कर रहा है. उसने यह शिकायत पत्र कहीं और नहीं बल्कि राजस्थान सरकार द्वारा चलाए जा रहे महंगाई राहत कैंप में ले जाकर जमा कर दिया है. इस पत्र को पढ़ते ही अधिकारियों के भी कान खड़े हो गए हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर