Love Jihad: नाम बदलकर लव जिहाद! तनवीर बन गया यश, मॉडल मानवी के आरोप से मच गया हंगामा!
topStories1hindi1719058
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

Love Jihad: नाम बदलकर लव जिहाद! तनवीर बन गया यश, मॉडल मानवी के आरोप से मच गया हंगामा!

Tanveer Akhtar: यह कहानी बिहार की रहने वाली एक मॉडल की है. यह मॉडल रांची के एक मॉडलिंग इंस्टीट्यूट में पहुंचती है, यहां उसकी मुलाकात इंस्टीट्यूट के मालिक यश से होती है, लेकिन जब उसे पता चलता है कि यश का असली नाम तनवीर है तो उसका माथा टनक जाता है. यहीं से पूरी कहानी में ट्विस्ट आता है.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

Trending Photos

Love Jihad: नाम बदलकर लव जिहाद! तनवीर बन गया यश, मॉडल मानवी के आरोप से मच गया हंगामा!

Model Manvi Raj Singh: लव जिहाद के कई मामले सामने आते रहते हैं. इसी कड़ी में ऐसा घटनाक्रम सामने आया है जिसमें एक मॉडल ने मॉडलिंग इंस्टीट्यूट चलाने वाले एक शख्स पर बहुत ही गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं. इतना ही नहीं यह मामला इतना आगे बढ़ चुका है कि मॉडल ने इंस्टीट्यूट के मालिक पर लव जिहाद का केस दर्ज कराया है. यह मामला मुंबई के वर्सोवा थाने में दर्ज कराया गया है लेकिन मामले को मुंबई पुलिस ने रांची पुलिस को ट्रांसफर कर दिया है. क्योंकि मॉडलिंग इंस्टीट्यूट रांची में ही मौजूद है कि. रांची पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है. इस ओर दोनों पक्षों के बयान भी सामने आए हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग
ISIL
ISIS के 23 आतंकियों को मौत की सजा, 14 को उम्रकैद, लीबिया की अदालत का फैसला
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणदीप हुड्डा की फिल्म के जरिए बड़े पर्दे पर लौट रहे सावरकर, सुनील शेट्टी के पास क्यों आते थे अंडरवर्ल्ड के फोन?