Odisha ट्रेन हादसे का पहला अलर्ट..NDRF के जवान ने ट्रेन के अंदर से ही भेज दिया था, फिर आगे क्या हुआ?
Odisha ट्रेन हादसे का पहला अलर्ट..NDRF के जवान ने ट्रेन के अंदर से ही भेज दिया था, फिर आगे क्या हुआ?

Coromandel Express: उन्होंने सबसे पहले अपने इंस्पेक्टर को फोन किया. इंस्पेक्टर ने अपने कमांडर को हादसे की जानकारी दी और तुरंत हेडक्वार्टर को सूचित किया गया. इस प्रकार वे शायद पहले शख्स थे जिन्होंने बचाव कार्य में शामिल होने से पहले ट्रेन दुर्घटना के बारे में आपातकालीन सेवाओं को सूचित किया था.

First Accident Alert: ओडिशा के बालासोर में हुए ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट ने पूरे देश का दिल दुखा दिया है. यह दुर्घटना शुक्रवार शाम बालासोर जिले के बहनागा बाजार स्टेशन के पास हुई है. इस भीषण दुर्घटना में 280 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो गई है. इसी बीच एक एनडीआरएफ जवान चर्चा में है. यह जवान छुट्टी पर था और उसी ट्रेन से यात्रा कर रहा था. जवान वेंकटेश एनके एक माह की छुट्टी पर थे. 

