70 साल की उम्र में बने दूल्हा, गांव वाले खुश हो गए..कंधे पर बैठाकर इलाके में घुमाया!
Village Wedding: खास बात ये है कि इस शादी से उन बुजुर्ग के बेटे, पोते, बहू और सभी ग्रामीण खुश थे. वे सभी बाराती भी बने थे. ग्रामीणों ने बुजुर्ग को कंधे पर बैठाकर ना सिर्फ डांस किया बल्कि पूरे गांव में घुमाया. सभी रस्में पूरे रीति-रिवाज के साथ पूरी कराई गईं.

Jun 07, 2023

70 Year Old Groom: भारत में शादियों की तस्वीरें और वीडियो जमकर वायरल होते रहते हैं. कई बार शादियों से बड़े ही रोचक चीजें सामने निकल कर आती हैं. इसी कड़ी में राजस्थान के बांसवाड़ा जिले से एक ऐसा मामला सामने आया जब 70 साल के एक शख्स ने अपनी शादी रचाई है. इस शख्स की शादी की तस्वीरें और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर धमाल मचा रहे हैं. मजे की बात यह है कि इस शख्स को पूरे गांव भर के लोगों ने कंधे पर बैठाकर घुमाया है.

