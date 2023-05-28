Foodies Video: गोलगप्पे वाले भैया ने रखी ऐसी शर्त, वायरल हो गया मजेदार वीडियो
Viral Video: इंटरनेट की दुनिया में आए दिन नए-नए फनी वीडियो वायरल होते रहते हैं. इस कड़ी में अब एक गोलगप्पे वाले के ऑफ बीट आइडिये का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसने उसने अपने ग्राहकों के लिए कुछ कंडीशन रखी हैं. 

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 03:03 PM IST

Foodies funny video: यूं तो स्वाद के शौकीनों को सब पता होता है कि कौन से शहर की कौन सी गली में खाने-पीने की क्या चीज फेमस है? जिन्हें नहीं पता होता है वो नए टेस्ट की तलाश में नई-नई जगहों को एक्सप्लोर कर लेते हैं. हालांकि इंटरनेट और सोशल मीडिया के इस जमाने में फूडीज लोगों के वीडियो वायरल होते रहते हैं, जिनसे अक्सर नया काम शुरू करने वालों की किस्मत भी चमक जाती है. यानी उने बैठे बिठाए प्रमोशन मिल जाता है. इस भूमिका के बीच इंस्टाग्राम पर गोलगप्पे वाले भैया का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है. जो चटपटी चाट और बताशों को को चटखारे लेकर खाने वालों को खूब पसंद आ रहा है. 

