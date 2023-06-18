UP News: बस खाना है ये 'बाहुबली' समोसा, इनाम में मिलेंगे 71 हजार रुपये; पूरी करनी होगी ये शर्त
UP News: बस खाना है ये 'बाहुबली' समोसा, इनाम में मिलेंगे 71 हजार रुपये; पूरी करनी होगी ये शर्त

Viral News: बाहुबली समोसे (Bahubali Samosa) का क्रेज लोगों के सिर चढ़कर बोल रहा है. इसे खाने पर 71 हजार रुपये का इनाम मिलेगा. इनाम पाने के लिए लोगों को बस एक शर्त पूरी करनी है.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

Bahubali Samosa: अपनी रेवड़ी और गजक के लिए फेमस यूपी (UP) का मेरठ (Meerut) अब अपने ‘बाहुबली’ समोसे (Bahubali Samosa) को लेकर लोगों का ध्यान अपनी तरफ खींच रहा है. बता दें कि आज कल आलू, मटर, पनीर, मसाले और सूखे मेवों से तैयार किया गया नमकीन भरवां मिश्रण से बना 12 KG वजनी ये बाहुबली समोसा सोशल मीडिया पर इन दिनों चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है. इसको 30 मिनट के अंदर खाने वाले को 71,000 रुपये का इनाम दिए जाने का ऐलान किया गया है. ये बाहुबली समोसा खाने पर 71 हजार रुपये इनाम जरूर है लेकिन इसे पूरा खा पाना सबके बस की बात नहीं है. लोग इस बाहुबली समोसे पर अलग-अलग तरह के रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं.

