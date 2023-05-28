Viral Lady Police: पुलिस की वर्दी..सुरीली आवाज, सोशल मीडिया पर छाईं..जानिए कौन हैं सोनिया जोशी
Viral Lady Police: पुलिस की वर्दी..सुरीली आवाज, सोशल मीडिया पर छाईं..जानिए कौन हैं सोनिया जोशी

Viral Singer: यहां तक कि अभिनेता सोनू सूद भी उनकी गायकी के दीवाने हैं. सिर्फ 22 वर्ष की उम्र में पुलिस सर्विस में आने वाली सोनिया को गायिकी का शौक बचपन से था. अब उनके शौक ने ही उन्हें सोशल मीडिया सेंसेशन बना दिया है. लोग उन्हें खूब सुन रहे हैं.

Viral Lady Police: पुलिस की वर्दी..सुरीली आवाज, सोशल मीडिया पर छाईं..जानिए कौन हैं सोनिया जोशी

Who Is Sonia Joshi: एक कहावत है ना कि वही चीज करनी चाहिए, जिसमें आपका मन लगे और जिसमें आप का शौक हो. वह करने से आप आगे भी जाते हैं, इसके साथ-साथ टैलेंट किसी भी चीज की मोहताज नहीं होती है. कोई भी सीमा टैलेंट को रोक नहीं सकती है. इसकी बानगी हाल ही में एक बार फिर देखने को मिली, जब उत्तराखंड पुलिस में तैनात एक लेडी कॉन्स्टेबल अपनी सुरीली आवाज के चलते सोशल मीडिया पर छाई हुई है. उनकी आवाज और उनका अंदाज लोगों को खूब पसंद आ रहे हैं. एक तरफ पुलिस की वर्दी और दूसरी तरफ इतनी बेहतरीन आवाज, लोग इस महिला पुलिसकर्मी के बारे में सोशल मीडिया पर तारीफें लिख रहे हैं.

