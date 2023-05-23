Truck Tyres: ट्रक के कुछ पहिए हवा में क्यों लटके होते हैं? बड़ा दिलचस्प है कारण..जान लीजिए
Truck Tyres: ट्रक के कुछ पहिए हवा में क्यों लटके होते हैं? बड़ा दिलचस्प है कारण..जान लीजिए

Tires: इस सवाल का जवाब देने में लोग कंफ्यूज नजर आए. कुछ लोगों ने कहा कि ये आपात स्थिति में काम आने वाले टायर हैं, जबकि कुछ लोगों ने अन्य कारण बताएं हैं. लेकिन इसका सही कारण कुछ और है. अगर आप नहीं जानते हैं तो जान लीजिए.

May 23, 2023

Truck Tyres: ट्रक के कुछ पहिए हवा में क्यों लटके होते हैं? बड़ा दिलचस्प है कारण..जान लीजिए

Trucks Tires In Air: सामान ढोने के लिए गाड़ियों में ट्रक काफी मशहूर है. चाहे सामान वजनदार हो या चाहे कम वजनदार हो, हमेशा से ही लंबी दूरी के लिए ट्रक पहली पसंद रहती है. वैसे तो ट्रक के कई सारे वर्जन मार्केट में हैं, जिसमें छोटा हाथी से लेकर बड़े ट्रक भी शामिल हैं, लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि ट्रक में कुछ इस तरह के ट्रक भी बनाए जाते हैं, जिनमें साइड में लगे होने वाले पहिए हवा में लटका दिया जाते हैं. उनका हमेशा यूज नहीं होता है.

